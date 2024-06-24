Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.3 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $905.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.08 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $837.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

