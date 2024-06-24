Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $237,000 Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 1,757.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,014,000 after purchasing an additional 792,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $18,987,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $13,309,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,343,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,274,000 after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,749 shares of company stock worth $282,883. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $117.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

