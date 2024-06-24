Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $174.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.77 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

