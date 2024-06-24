Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.