Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 1,755.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,766,000 after acquiring an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 79.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $69.70 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

