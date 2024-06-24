Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $487,000 Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at $214,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 75.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
NYSE BBWI opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
