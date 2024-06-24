Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,875 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 1,702.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in RadNet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDNT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, CFO Mark Stolper sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,531,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,985.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,249,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,501,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Stolper sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,531,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,985.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RDNT opened at $58.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.80 and a beta of 1.76. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $64.06.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

