Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 261 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 261 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $117.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $135.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.12.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock worth $2,586,315. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.