Cooper Financial Group Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 642,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,214,000 after purchasing an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $196.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

