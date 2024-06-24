Cooper Financial Group Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $501.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $480.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

