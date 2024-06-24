Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $373.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $378.16.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

