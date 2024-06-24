Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.3% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 17,418.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710,188 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Visa by 14,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,185,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
V opened at $275.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.14. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.50 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $503.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
