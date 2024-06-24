Critical Comparison: Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) & Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and Digimarc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.90 billion 3.17 $163.00 million $2.41 42.35 Digimarc $34.85 million 16.09 -$45.96 million ($2.08) -12.62

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Digimarc. Digimarc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 7.43% 32.27% 5.58% Digimarc -114.38% -46.01% -36.78%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Light & Wonder and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Light & Wonder and Digimarc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 4 6 0 2.45 Digimarc 0 2 0 0 2.00

Light & Wonder currently has a consensus price target of $95.08, indicating a potential downside of 6.84%. Digimarc has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Given Digimarc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Risk & Volatility

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Digimarc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Digimarc on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment. It also leases or provides gaming content, gaming machines, and server-based system; sells and supports casino-management system based software and hardware; and licenses proprietary table games content to commercial, tribal and governmental gaming operators. The SciPlay segment develops, markets, and operates social games on various mobile and web platforms, as well as other games in the hyper-casual space. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. The iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, and other iGaming content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

