crvUSD (CRVUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $140.30 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $140.30 million and $31.55 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99600826 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $20,682,822.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

