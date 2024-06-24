CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Reduced by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CSX alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.57. 3,085,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,860,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.