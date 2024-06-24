Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

CFR opened at $98.37 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $120.31. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 131,726 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 244,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $1,302,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

