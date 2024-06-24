Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $11.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 276,622 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 822.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 648,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 578,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 181,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWK opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

