CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $189.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.37.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

