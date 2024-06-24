Cwm LLC Increases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 359.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 52,193 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 160.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in AutoNation by 137.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,311,000 after buying an additional 96,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AN opened at $160.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

