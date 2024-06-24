Degen One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.88 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Degen has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Degen has a market capitalization of $107.80 million and $24.88 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00869903 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $23,600,952.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

