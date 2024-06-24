DEXUS Announces Final Dividend of $0.21 (ASX:DXS)

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider Darren Steinberg 1,572,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

