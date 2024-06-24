Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (DXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.

About Dexus Convenience Retail REIT

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.3 billion (pro forma post completion of the Collimate Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

