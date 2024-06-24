Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (DXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.
About Dexus Convenience Retail REIT
