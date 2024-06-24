Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Declares $0.04 Final Dividend

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
Dexus Industria REIT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28.
Dexus Industria REIT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dexus Industria REIT
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Ciena Stock: Powering the AI Boom – A Network Infrastructure Play
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is NVIDIA Stock Done Playing With the Market? Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Didn’t Buy Occidental Like Buffett? Look at These 3 Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Industria REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Industria REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.