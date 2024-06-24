Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Declares $0.04 Final Dividend

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXIGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Dexus Industria REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28.

Dexus Industria REIT Company Profile

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX code: DXI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which is primarily invested in high-quality industrial warehouses. At 31 December 2022, the fund's portfolio is valued at $1.6 billion and is located across the major Australian cities, providing sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

