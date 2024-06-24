DigiByte Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $136.06 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 5% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,871.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.74 or 0.00577843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00113465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00037089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00262664 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00042978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00070799 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,089,744,799 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

