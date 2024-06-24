Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.44% from the company’s current price.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on DMRC

Digimarc Stock Performance

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. Digimarc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $43.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digimarc

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at $678,941.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at $678,941.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,279.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $289,707. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 79.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.