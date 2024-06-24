Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $74.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $72.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. Diodes has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diodes will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $443,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $443,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 62.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Articles

