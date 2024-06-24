Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $99.76

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $99.76, but opened at $97.01. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $96.28, with a volume of 352,430 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECL. Ogborne Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

