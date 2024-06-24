DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Self Reported Market Cap Hits $517.57 Million (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $517.57 million and $26.01 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00515388 USD and is down -9.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $16,676,792.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

