Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 20,567 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 98.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYT opened at $50.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.05. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

