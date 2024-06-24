Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CL opened at $97.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $97.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

