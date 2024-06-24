Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 28,462 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,462 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.16% of United Airlines worth $25,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5,820.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,210.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

UAL stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

