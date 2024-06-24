Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,822 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $44.47 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

