Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,098,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,901 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 5.59% of iHeartMedia worth $16,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 71,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 368,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 231,767 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

iHeartMedia Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $1.00 on Monday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.69.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.43. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $799.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia Profile

(Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

