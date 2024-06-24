Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $15.14 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.38.

Nucor stock opened at $157.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.19.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

