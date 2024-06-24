Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $19.42 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of VeriSign worth $19,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $207,161,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VeriSign by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after acquiring an additional 233,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,624,000 after acquiring an additional 220,106 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,220,000 after buying an additional 197,169 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,987,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.4 %

VeriSign stock opened at $181.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.25. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $226.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.