Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,890,769,000 after acquiring an additional 243,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 751,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,912,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,716,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $308.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.84. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.44 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

