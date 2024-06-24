Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $957,756,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Chubb by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 518,535 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $264.60 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.50. The firm has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,293 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.