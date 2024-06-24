Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $226.11 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.06 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.60. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

