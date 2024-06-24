Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 7,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 106.9% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 42,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 22,083 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 84.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $389,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.24 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

