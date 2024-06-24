Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Organon & Co. worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
Shares of OGN opened at $20.84 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
