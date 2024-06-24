Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LIN opened at $442.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

