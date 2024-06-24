Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $105.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

