Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 67.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.66.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $521.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.87 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.