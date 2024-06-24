Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 308.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after buying an additional 110,705 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,040,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 119,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period.

RBC stock opened at $274.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.55. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

