Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 11,250 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,611 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,494 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

