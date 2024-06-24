Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 220 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,649,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 398,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,484,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 155.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $150.21 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

