Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 408 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $21,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $544.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $579.35 and a 200 day moving average of $554.98. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

