Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 934 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.73.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of URI opened at $640.78 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $661.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

