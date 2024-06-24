Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. On average, analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.88 on Monday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Dynagas LNG Partners
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dynagas LNG Partners
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Ciena Stock: Powering the AI Boom – A Network Infrastructure Play
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is NVIDIA Stock Done Playing With the Market? Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Didn’t Buy Occidental Like Buffett? Look at These 3 Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.