Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. On average, analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.88 on Monday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dynagas LNG Partners

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.