Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $243.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $245.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.